 Utah man accused of having $100K in drugs mailed to him
August 12, 2018
    A police officer holds a single MDMA tablet, also known as ecstasy, during a media presentation at the El Dorado Airport, in Bogota, Colombia, in 2017.

PROVO, Utah >> Authorities say a man has been arrested after allegedly having $100,000 in illegal drugs mailed to him.

The Daily Herald reports 29-year-old Manteo Soto of Price was arrested Friday in Orem on suspicion of distributing, offering or arranging the distribution of a controlled substance.

Utah County authorities say they received information from federal agents that a package being shipped to an Orem post office from Germany contained 543 grams of the drug ecstasy that could be used to produce hundreds of pills.

They say two packages of drugs were hidden inside a teddy bear inside of a shipping box that had been sealed and addressed to a post office box.

Soto reportedly signed for the package and was later arrested.

It was unclear today if he has a lawyer yet.

