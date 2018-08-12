 Man dies in one-vehicle crash on H-1
August 12, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Man dies in one-vehicle crash on H-1

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 12, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 11, 2018 at 9:12 pm
An unidentified male motorist died early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on the H-1 Freeway near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –