 Two Hawaii teachers land Albert Einstein fellowships
August 12, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Two Hawaii teachers land Albert Einstein fellowships

By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 12, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 11, 2018 at 9:38 pm
Two of the 14 Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowships awarded this year nationwide are going to Hawaii public school teachers, an outsized representation for a small state. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –