Endless summer photo contest: August 2018

Titled "Ka Lae Night (South Point, Big Island of Hawaii)," Yang Lei of the
University area captured this image of three female friends -- Kelly Lin, left,
Xiaoxing Xu and Huizhong Wang -- and the Milky Way on Aug. 5 on Hawaii
island. The trio had requested they be photographed by Lei with the galaxy as
their backdrop. The photo, taken at 8:30 p.m., was free of clouds, Lei said. A
toy light saber added the fi nal touch. Lei is a University of Hawaii graduate
and an electrical engineer. The camera used was a Canon 5D MK III with
a 24 mm lens. The exposure was 10 seconds at f/1.4, ISO 6400.
Yaeko Kuwana of Manoa submitted this photo of the Lower Antelope Canyon in Page, Ariz. Bruce Kuwana,
her husband, said they traveled to a Navajo reservation in June and took a guided tour of the canyon. Yaeko took
the photo because of the colors and the patterns on the canyon walls. “You
can’t take a bad picture there. Every photo is different,” he said, adding
that the lower canyon is V-shaped, so tour groups are small. Yaeko took her photo with an iPhone.
Alex Levy, 16 of Hawaii Kai, shot this self-portrait
on a June evening of this year. He said he likes to
spend time with the ocean at China Walls near his
home. Levy took this photo to show his mom what
he was doing -- looking for fish and crabs with a
flashlight. He was hoping to make a creative photo
using his flashlight but came away with this instead.
The camera was a Nikon D7500 on a tripod.
Heather Dinman of
Kailua snapped a
photo of Mia Campora
enjoying her summer
vacation at Lulumahu
Falls.
"Colorfully saturated houses line
the villages along the beautiful
coast of Cinque Terre on the Italian
Riviera. Here you can hike in the
trails, swim in the sea and eat delicious
mussels straight from the Mediterranean!"
Raeanne Schmidt said
of her submitted photo.
Ken Robbins took a photo of
his wife, Tana Burkert, with
his cellphone while they were
in Switzerland in July, enjoying
the views of the Eiger and
other famous mountain peaks
from the meadows above the
village of Murre.
Alex Dzierba and the hikers in the picture had to communicate via phone
to get this carefully staged picture. The group on top of Koko Crater is
silhouetted against the rising full moon. Dzierba was standing about
three-quarters of a mile away, close to the Hawaii Kai marina.
Emily Chu, 14 months old,
crosses the street in Skagway, Alaska, with her new stuffed animal. She and her family were sightseeing during an Alaska cruise on the NCL Bliss. Photo taken by Lea Young.
Evan Asato of Honolulu took
this photo the beginning of
this week. Since the hiking
trails were closed, Asato
and Wen Lau boated into
Kalalau Beach in Kalalau
Valley on Kauai for an hour
of R&R. "I was taken by the
angle of the waterfall and
mountains," Asato said. "I
go there all the time." The
photo was taken with a
Canon5D Mk IV.
For Lenette Tam, the
Bonneville Salt Flats
in Utah presented an
unexpected showcase
of nature's beauty.
-
Ezra Levinson jumps into
summer at Phelps Lake in
front of the Tetons in
Jackson Hole, Wyo. His
father, Josh Levinson,
used an iPhone to take
the digitally produced
multi-exposure photo.