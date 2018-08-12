 ‘Iolani demolishes Waipahu, pushes Raiders coach to a milestone
August 12, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

‘Iolani demolishes Waipahu, pushes Raiders coach to a milestone

By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 12, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 11, 2018 at 11:58 pm
‘Iolani’s dominance on Saturday pushed Raiders coach Wendell Look to a milestone 28 years in the making. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –