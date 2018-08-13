Boat ablaze at Ala Wai Harbor

By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Posted August 13, 2018
August 13, 2018
Updated August 13, 2018 9:49pm
Thirty-five firefighters responded tonight to reports of a 40- to 50-foot boat on fire in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor.
The first alarm was at 8:28 p.m. and the first unit arrived on scene at 8:35 p.m., Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said.
The nine units on scene “are trying to get better water pressure,” he said. “That’s the challenge.”
There was no confirmation at 9 p.m. whether anyone was on board the boat.