Boat ablaze at Ala Wai Harbor

Thirty-five firefighters responded tonight to reports of a 40- to 50-foot boat on fire in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor.

The first alarm was at 8:28 p.m. and the first unit arrived on scene at 8:35 p.m., Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said.

The nine units on scene “are trying to get better water pressure,” he said. “That’s the challenge.”

There was no confirmation at 9 p.m. whether anyone was on board the boat.