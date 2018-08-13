Head coach of Hawaii football season-opening opponent hospitalized

Mike Bobo, the head coach of the University of Hawaii’s season-opening opponent in football, Colorado State, has been hospitalized, the Rams said.

“Mike Bobo is currently undergoing medical evaluation after recently experiencing numbness in his feet,” CSU said in a statement released today.

The teams are scheduled to play Aug. 25 in Fort Collins, Colo.

In a statement, Bobo said, “I recently began to experience numbness in my feet. After our second scrimmage on Saturday night it was determined by doctors that I should be admitted to the hospital to undergo further testing. I feel very encouraged by the test results to this point and hope to have some answers soon. I also feel very encouraged about our 2018 CSU Football team. We have excellent coaches and excellent leadership in this program, and I have full confidence that they will continue to have tremendous preparation on and off the practice field for as long as I must be away. My family and I appreciate all of the great care and support we are receiving.”

CSU athletic dirtector Joe Parker said, “I want to express my care and concern for Mike Bobo and his family at this time. Our first priority is to focus on Mike’s health and well-being, and to support that process in every way we can. I share Mike’s confidence that we have tremendous leadership in our football program, and that the coaching staff will continue to successfully guide the team through practices and meetings while he is away.”