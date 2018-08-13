Landslide damages vehicles, closes town-bound Pali lanes

SHARE















UPDATE: 8:36 a.m.

The Honolulu-bound lanes on the Pali Highway near the Pali tunnels are closed from Castle Junction due to the landslide. Motorists are advised to take the Likelike Highway or the H-3 freeway.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A landslide occurred on the Honolulu-bound lanes of the Pali Highway between the two Pali tunnels this morning.

Police responded to the landslide that was first reported shortly before 7:20 a.m. Four vehicles were damaged by debris from the landslide. No injuries were reported.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation advised motorists to avoid the Honolulu-bound lanes of the Pali Highway near the tunnels because the landslide is blocking the left lane near the tunnels.

Crews from the transportation department are responding to clear the roadway.