Missing Pearl City man found downtown

Police and CrimeStoppers thanked the public today for its help in finding a 77-year-old Pearl City man, who suffers from dementia and had been missing for five days.

William Fosnight was located at 3:30 p.m. today in the downtown area after disappearing Wednesday.

He was last seen leaving his Pearl City home at noon Wednesday. He was known to frequent the downtown area, and family and friends were concerned for his safety and well-being.

He is safe now with family and friends, police said.

Crimestoppers issued a bulletin on Friday regarding Fosnight’s disappearance.