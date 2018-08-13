 Missing Pearl City man found downtown
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
August 13, 2018
Updated August 13, 2018 3:50pm

    William Fosnight was located at 3:30 p.m. today in the downtown area after disappearing Wednesday.

Police and CrimeStoppers thanked the public today for its help in finding a 77-year-old Pearl City man, who suffers from dementia and had been missing for five days.

William Fosnight was located at 3:30 p.m. today in the downtown area after disappearing Wednesday.

He was last seen leaving his Pearl City home at noon Wednesday. He was known to frequent the downtown area, and family and friends were concerned for his safety and well-being.

He is safe now with family and friends, police said.

Crimestoppers issued a bulletin on Friday regarding Fosnight’s disappearance.

