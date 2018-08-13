OHA leads Chicago protest against Aloha Poke Company

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs led a protest today in Chicago against Aloha Poke Co., the business that trademarked the words ‘Aloha’ and ‘Poke’ and sent threatening letters to companies bearing similar names to stop using the most common of Hawaiian words.

The group of native Hawaiians that included kumu hula Vicky Holt-Takamine shouted ‘Ku’e Aloha Poke,’ which means to oppose or resist Aloha Poke, and held signs that read: ‘Aloha is Not For Sale,’ as they stood at the entrance of a building on Clark St. where the mainland company operates one of its fast-food shops.

They also chanted and blew traditional conch shells as bystanders watched and passed through the building, according to a post on OHA’s Facebook page.

Some small businesses like Aloha Poke Shop in Anchorage, Alaska recently re-branded to Lei’s Poke Stop, due to the threat of litigation. The protestors hope to get the company to retract its cease-and-desist letters and issue a “true apology to the Native Hawaiian people.”

“We fully support the expression of free speech and their right to protest in a peaceful manner,” Aloha Poke Co. CEO Chris Birkinshaw said in response to today’s march.