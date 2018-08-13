 Pedestrians injured in crash outside parliament in London
August 13, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Top News

Pedestrians injured in crash outside parliament in London

Associated Press
August 13, 2018
Updated August 13, 2018 10:32pm

  • PA VIA AP

    Police cordon off the area on Millbank, in central London, after a car crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.

ADVERTISING

LONDON >> A car slammed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, injuring a number of pedestrians.

Armed police swooped into the area and cordoned off streets surrounding the heart of Britain’s government. Police appealed to the public to stay away, and the Westminster Tube station was closed.

The area was the site of a terror attack in March 2017 when Khalid Masood ploughed a car into crowds on Westminster Bridge, killing four people. Masood abandoned his car then stabbed and killed a police officer before being shot in a courtyard outside Parliament.

In Tuesday’s incident, the car slammed into barriers that had been extended following the Westminster Bridge attack. Video from Sky News showed a man being detained.

Eyewitnesses quoted in British media said they thought the crash looked deliberate.

PREVIOUS STORY
Boat ablaze at Ala Wai Harbor
NEXT STORY
Business owners, visitors rejoice as Yosemite reopens
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING