Three charged in robbery of man in Waikiki

Police charged three men in connection with a robbery in Waikiki that occurred over the weekend.

Kaden K. Kanae, 22, was charged with first-degree robbery, place to keep a pistol or revolver, promoting a dangerous drug in the third-degree and carrying a firearm in commission of a separate felony. His aggregate bail is $50,000.

Richard L. Fields, 24, was charged with first-degree robbery. He was released after posting $11,000 bail and is set to make his initial court appearance at Honolulu District Court on Thursday.

A third man, Terrence A. Legrande, 24, was charged with second-degree theft and promoting a dangerous drug in the third-degree. His bail was set at $11,000.

Police said two suspects later identified as Kanae and Fields assaulted a man in his 20s or 30s as they demanded property from him at about 3:50 a.m. Saturday.

The assailants and victim are strangers.

Police immediately responded and arrested Kanae on suspicion of first-degree robbery, firearm-related offenses, promoting a dangerous drug in the third-degree and criminal contempt of court.

Fields was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

Police arrested Legrande on suspicion of promoting a dangerous-drug in the third-degree and criminal contempt of court. He was also arrested on suspicion of theft after they found the victim’s property in his possession.