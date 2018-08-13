U.S. Postal Service stamp depicts Kauai’s Na Pali coast

The U.S. Postal Service will commemorate Thursday its latest ‘Forever stamp’ depicting Kauai’s picturesque Na Pali coast.

The event at 10:45 a.m. with Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho will be timed with the reopening of the Hanalei Post Office at 5-5226 Kuhio Hwy.

The Na Pali stamp is part of the “O Beautiful” series of 20 stamps depicting extraordinary natural landscapes in America. The photos visually represent the patriotic song, “America the Beautiful.”

The stamp sheets are available at Post Offices nationwide, online at USPS.com and by phone at 800-782-6724.