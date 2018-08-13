‘Magnum P.I.’ to screen with ‘Hawaii Five-0’ at Sunset on the Beach

“Hawaii Five-0” fans will have the opportunity once again to catch the show’s season premiere episode before anyone else in the United States when CBS hosts a double-feature Sunset on the Beach screening at Queen’s Surf on Sept. 14.

Along with the first-look at Season 9 of “Five-0,” which debuts nationally on Sept. 28, the cast of the updated “Magnum P.I.” will make an appearance to celebrate the world premiere screening of the rebooted series’ first episode.

In 2017, “Five-0” executive producer Peter Lenkov announced the annual screening, which has taken place on the beach in Waikiki every year since the series returned to the air in 2010, would be delayed and instead commemorated the show’s 175th episode. Along with the return to a season premiere, this year’s Sunset on the Beach will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original series’ debut on CBS in 1968.

In March, Lenkov was back on Oahu to oversee filming of the pilot episode for “Magnum,” which was picked up by CBS and began filming its first season in Kapolei following a blessing ceremony on July 23.

“Magnum, P.I.,” which originally aired on CBS from 1980 to 1988, starred Tom Selleck and was primarily filmed on Oahu. In the reboot, Jay Hernandez, known for his role in “Suicide Squad,” plays Thomas Magnum, a former Navy SEAL turned private investigator. British actress Perdita Weeks will play Juliet Higgins, taking the place of Jonathan Higgins in the original series.

Hernandez and Weeks are expected to be joined in Waikiki next month by fellow series regulars Zachary Knighton (Orville “Rick” Wright), Stephen Hill (Theodore “TC” Calvin) and Tim Kang (Det. Gordon Katsumoto).

According to an announcement by CBS, all of the main stars from “Five-0” are expected to attend this year’s screening. Hawaii-based regulars Kimee Balmilero (Dr. Noelani Cunha), Dennis Chun (Sgt. Duke Lukela) and Taylor Wily (Kamekona) will also walk the red carpet starting at 4:30 p.m.

Following a brief ceremony at 6 p.m., the “Five-0” and “Magnum” episodes will be screened consecutively, followed by a concert featuring special musical guest Cyndi Lauper.