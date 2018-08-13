 Fire causes $200,000 damage to Hilo home
August 13, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Hawaii News

Fire causes $200,000 damage to Hilo home

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 13, 2018
Updated August 13, 2018 8:06pm
ADVERTISING

Hawaii island firefighters were working to determine what started a fire that caused $200,000 in damage Sunday to a two-story, 3,000-square-foot concrete-and-wood home in Hilo.

The fire already engulfed the second story of the structure at 180 Mauna Loa St. by the time crews arrived at about 10:45 a.m., firefighters said.

Firefighters used water and foam to extinguish the fire.

The fire may have started in a bedroom on the northern side of the building, where damage was heaviest, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported.

PREVIOUS STORY
Ige defeats Hanabusa, will face Tupola in November
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING