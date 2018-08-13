Fire causes $200,000 damage to Hilo home

Hawaii island firefighters were working to determine what started a fire that caused $200,000 in damage Sunday to a two-story, 3,000-square-foot concrete-and-wood home in Hilo.

The fire already engulfed the second story of the structure at 180 Mauna Loa St. by the time crews arrived at about 10:45 a.m., firefighters said.

Firefighters used water and foam to extinguish the fire.

The fire may have started in a bedroom on the northern side of the building, where damage was heaviest, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported.