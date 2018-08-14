2 men in Waianae escape injury after suspect allegedly shoots at them

Police have initiated an attempted murder investigation after an adult male suspect allegedly shot at two men in Waianae.

Police said the perpetrator pointed a firearm at the victims — ages 28 and 22 — and discharged approximately three rounds at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday. One of the rounds struck a nearby truck.

The suspect and victims are acquaintances.

Police said the suspect then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported and there are no arrests at this time.

The Honolulu Police Department’s Major Crimes Detail is investigating the shooting.