 6 arrested for blocking driveway to ICE facility in Oregon
Associated Press
August 14, 2018
Updated August 14, 2018 3:09pm
PORTLAND, Ore. >> Federal officers arrested six people at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in southwest Portland today.

KGW-TV reports that the arrests came as a group of clergy and others marched to the building this morning and blocked a driveway.

The group sought a meeting with the regional ICE director and the release of more than 100 asylum seekers who are being held at a federal prison in Sheridan, Oregon.

Authorities arrested three people during a similar clergy protest action last week.

The arrests come three weeks after a 38-day, round-the-clock protest came to an end outside the facility.

Unlike last week, the protesters were not handcuffed in public, but were taken inside the ICE building and arrested.

