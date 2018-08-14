 EPA challenged rationale for administration mileage freeze
Associated Press
August 14, 2018
Updated August 14, 2018 11:04am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Traffic heads eastbound on Route 50 in Bowie, Md., in 2015. Internal documents show the Environmental Protection Agency privately questioned the Trump administration’s finding that freezing Obama-era mileage standards would make drivers safer. In announcing the mileage proposal, the administration said the freeze would save 1,000 lives a year.

WASHINGTON >> Internal documents show the Environmental Protection Agency privately questioned the Trump administration’s finding that freezing Obama-era mileage standards would make drivers safer.

In announcing the mileage proposal, the administration said the freeze would save 1,000 lives a year. But in a June email, the EPA told the Department of Transportation that it would slightly increase highway deaths.

EPA spokesman John Konkus says the new documents made public today were just a small part of administration discussions on the mileage proposals.

The Trump administration has proposed freezing mileage standards after 2020. The tougher Obama-era mileage rules were meant to reduce pollution and climate-changing emissions.

