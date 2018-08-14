FEMA, SBA assistance deadline for Big Isle residents extended

Officials have extended the deadline for Hawaii County residents to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for disaster assistance for losses resulting from the Kilauea eruptions and earthquakes to Sept.12.

The original deadline was on Monday.

Recovery officials encourage residents who have yet to register to do so by visiting the Disaster Recovery Center located at the Pahoa Neighborhood Facility, 15-3022 Kauhale Street in Pahoa. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, until further notice. The center is closed on Sundays.

Disaster assistance can include FEMA grants for temporary housing, home repairs and replacement, as well as low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, which are available to businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance or other recoveries.

Survivors may also register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362, which is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Sept. 12 is also the deadline to file a loan application for physical damages with the SBA. Applicants may apply to the SBA online, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.