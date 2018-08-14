 Female trio arrested after woman attacked in Waikiki
August 14, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Top News

Female trio arrested after woman attacked in Waikiki

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 14, 2018
Updated August 14, 2018 8:45am
ADVERTISING

Police arrested three female suspects after they allegedly assaulted a 22-year-old woman in Waikiki.

Police said the suspects, ages 16, 19, and 20, entered a vehicle without permission and attacked the victim in the area of Kaiulani Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday.

The suspects and victim are acquaintances.

Police arrived and arrested the suspects on suspicion of violent unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle. The woman sustained a scratch on her face in the assault.

They were released pending further investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY
2 men in Waianae escape injury after suspect allegedly shoots at them
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING