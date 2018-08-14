Female trio arrested after woman attacked in Waikiki

Police arrested three female suspects after they allegedly assaulted a 22-year-old woman in Waikiki.

Police said the suspects, ages 16, 19, and 20, entered a vehicle without permission and attacked the victim in the area of Kaiulani Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday.

The suspects and victim are acquaintances.

Police arrived and arrested the suspects on suspicion of violent unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle. The woman sustained a scratch on her face in the assault.

They were released pending further investigation.