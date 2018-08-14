Hawaii Foodbank thanks community for outpouring of donations

After appealing to the public for donations last week, the Hawaii Foodbank said the community responded in a very generous and positive way, and that it received more than 128,000 pounds of food, 51,000 pounds of beverages and enough in monetary donations to provide 60,257 meals.

The nonprofit now has up to 11 days worth of food in stock at its warehouse, but of course, donations are still welcome.

“We are so grateful for the community’s incredible response and generosity in providing food and monetary donations,” said Ron Mizutani, president and CEO of Hawaii Foodbank, in a news release. “Hawaii Foodbank distributes more than 46,000 pounds of food a day and we can’t do what we do without our community’s kokua. Thank you very much.”

Hawaii Foodbank aims to collect one million pounds of food each month but a decrease in summer donations, providing emergency relief following two natural disasters and an approaching hurricane had left the Oahu warehouse with less than 10 days worth of food in stock.

Hawaii Foodbank is still accepting monetary donations and non-perishable food items, with canned proteins, meals, vegetables, fruits and rice in high demand.

Residents may drop donations off at Hawaii Foodbank during regular warehouse hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Donations may also be dropped off at Hard Rock Cafe in Waikiki, NAPA Auto Parts locations and Ruby Tuesday locations year-round. Donors should check with store locations for regular business hours.

Visit hawaiifoodbank.org or call 954-7853 for more information.