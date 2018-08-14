 Puna woman charged with multiple crimes related to domestic violence incident
August 14, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Top News

Puna woman charged with multiple crimes related to domestic violence incident

By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
August 14, 2018
Updated August 14, 2018 8:25pm
ADVERTISING

Hawaii County police charged a 28-year-old Puna woman Monday night with various offenses stemming from a domestic violence case on Sunday.

Tiara Shauntay Mariani is being held at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in lieu of $253,000 bail.

She was charged with weapons charges, unauthorized control of a motor vehicle, a drug and drug paraphernalia charges, first-degree reckless endangering, two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening and fourth-degree criminal property damage, police said in a news release today.

She was also arrested on a no-bail warrant for violating terms and conditions of her release on bail.

On Sunday morning, Puna patrol officers responded to a reckless driver in the Mountain View area and found a white Honda speeding on Highway 11, followed by a black truck.

The driver of Honda stopped and told officers they were being chased by an acquaintance in the black truck.

The officers saw smoke coming from the bushes, and discovered the black Toyota Tacoma, which had been stolen from a Hilo home earlier this year, police said.

Police later found Mariani in the area and she surrendered officers.

They also found two firearms in the bushes near the truck.

PREVIOUS STORY
Hawaii marker to honor hundreds of WWII prisoners of war
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING