Puna woman charged with multiple crimes related to domestic violence incident

Hawaii County police charged a 28-year-old Puna woman Monday night with various offenses stemming from a domestic violence case on Sunday.

Tiara Shauntay Mariani is being held at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in lieu of $253,000 bail.

She was charged with weapons charges, unauthorized control of a motor vehicle, a drug and drug paraphernalia charges, first-degree reckless endangering, two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening and fourth-degree criminal property damage, police said in a news release today.

She was also arrested on a no-bail warrant for violating terms and conditions of her release on bail.

On Sunday morning, Puna patrol officers responded to a reckless driver in the Mountain View area and found a white Honda speeding on Highway 11, followed by a black truck.

The driver of Honda stopped and told officers they were being chased by an acquaintance in the black truck.

The officers saw smoke coming from the bushes, and discovered the black Toyota Tacoma, which had been stolen from a Hilo home earlier this year, police said.

Police later found Mariani in the area and she surrendered officers.

They also found two firearms in the bushes near the truck.