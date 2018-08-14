 Vegas officer distracts, fatally shoots man stabbing woman
Associated Press
August 14, 2018
Updated August 14, 2018 11:25am
LAS VEGAS >> A veteran Las Vegas police sergeant is credited with saving a woman’s life by distracting and shooting a man who was stabbing the woman last week.

Assistant Clark County Sheriff Brett Zimmerman told reporters Monday that Sgt. Daniella Cino’s quick and decisive action stopped 30-year-old William Fuller as Fuller wielded a butcher knife a little after 9 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex southeast of downtown.

Zimmerman says the woman who was attacked was hospitalized and is expected to survive. Four children in the apartment were not physically harmed.

Police released 911 audio of a caller describing the attack for about three-and-a-half minutes before Cino arrives.

Cino’s body-camera shows Fuller moving toward the officer with the knife before Cino fires two shots.

Fuller was pronounced dead at a hospital.

