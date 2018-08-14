 Made in Hawaii Fest showcases aloha spirit
August 14, 2018 | 84° | Check Traffic

Made in Hawaii Fest showcases aloha spirit

Hawaiian Electric Co.
Posted on August 14, 2018 5:05 pm  Updated on  August 14, 2018 at 5:15 pm
The annual Made in Hawaii Festival returns to the Neal S. Blaisdell Center this weekend, a showcase for food local products from food to books to jewelry and much more. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –