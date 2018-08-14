Get a handle on chicken satay with peanut dipping sauce

Any dish that comes with its own handle is bound to be an appetizer favorite, and this Southeast Asian dish of marinated, grilled meat has deep flavor to match its convenient format.

We set out to bring this dish indoors for a simple but satisfying appetizer. A marinade of brown sugar, soy sauce, ketchup and hot sauce guaranteed moist, full-flavored meat. The intense, direct heat of the broiler approximated a grill.

Our peanut dipping sauce has sweet, tart and spicy elements that echo the marinade for a fresh, bright finish.

>> Tips: Covering the exposed ends of the skewers with foil protects them from burning. Freezing the chicken for 30 minutes will make it easier to slice into strips.

CHICKEN SATAY WITH SPICY PEANUT DIPPING SAUCE

By America’s Test Kitchen

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, trimmed and sliced diagonally into 1/4-inch-thick strips

30 (6-inch) wooden skewers

>> Marinade:

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro

3 tablespoons ketchup

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon hot sauce

4 scallions, sliced thin

>> Spicy Peanut Dipping Sauce:

1/2 cup peanut butter, creamy or chunky

1/4 cup hot water

3 tablespoons lime juice (2 limes)

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon packed dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro

2 scallions, sliced thin

1-1/2 teaspoons hot sauce

1 garlic clove, minced

Place chicken in bowl. Combine marinade ingredients and pour over chicken. Refrigerate 30 minutes to 1 hour.

To make dipping sauce: Whisk peanut butter and hot water together in medium bowl. Stir in remaining ingredients. Transfer to serving bowl.

Adjust oven rack 6 inches from broiler element and heat broiler. Line bottom of broiler pan with foil and cover with slotted broiler-pan top.

Weave chicken onto skewers, lay skewers on top, and cover skewer ends with foil. Broil until fully cooked, 8 minutes, flipping halfway.

Serve with peanut sauce on side. Serves 10-15.

>> Note: To make ahead, marinade and meat can be prepared (but not combined) 24 hours ahead. Refrigerate separately. Sauce can be refrigerated up to 2 days (serve at room temperature with more lime juice and thinned with water if needed).

Approximate nutritional analysis, per serving: 254 calories, 13 g total fat, 2 g saturated fat, 66 mg cholesterol, 385 mg sodium, 10 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 8 g sugar, 25 g protein.