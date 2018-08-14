Heat index rises as tradewinds fade

The tradewinds have weakened and are expected to remain in the light to moderate range through the upcoming weekend, according to weather officials.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The tradewinds have weakened and are expected to remain in the light to moderate range through the upcoming weekend, according to weather officials.

This means some areas of Hawaii island may experience elevated levels of sulfur dioxide gas, according to Hawaii County Civil Defense, which recommends reducing exposure by staying indoors with doors and windows shut or leaving the area.

The heat index, meanwhile, continues at 91 to 94 degrees for most of the day, before falling to 88 degrees at 5 p.m.

Dry and stable conditions are in store through the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service, with the exception of Hawaii island’s leeward side, where heavy showers and a few thunderstorms have developed over the past couple of afternoons.

Tropical moisture is also expected to fill in from the east later in the week through the upcoming weekend, leading to the higher possibility of rain across much of the state.