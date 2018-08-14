 Heat index rises as tradewinds fade
August 14, 2018 | 87° | Check Traffic

Top News| Weather

Heat index rises as tradewinds fade

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 14, 2018
Updated August 14, 2018 12:09pm

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    An unidentified woman read while sunbathing atop a broken picnic table in the Sand Island State Recreational Area. The heat index for Oahu is expected to hover between 91 to 94 degrees for most of today.

ADVERTISING

The tradewinds have weakened and are expected to remain in the light to moderate range through the upcoming weekend, according to weather officials.

This means some areas of Hawaii island may experience elevated levels of sulfur dioxide gas, according to Hawaii County Civil Defense, which recommends reducing exposure by staying indoors with doors and windows shut or leaving the area.

The heat index, meanwhile, continues at 91 to 94 degrees for most of the day, before falling to 88 degrees at 5 p.m.

Dry and stable conditions are in store through the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service, with the exception of Hawaii island’s leeward side, where heavy showers and a few thunderstorms have developed over the past couple of afternoons.

Tropical moisture is also expected to fill in from the east later in the week through the upcoming weekend, leading to the higher possibility of rain across much of the state.

PREVIOUS STORY
Driver who died in H-1 crash identified as Waianae man
NEXT STORY
Hawaii island siren testing to start today
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING