 4 people injured in head-on collision near Punaluu Beach Park
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
August 15, 2018
Updated August 15, 2018 2:40pm
Four people were injured and taken this afternoon to a hospital emergency room after a head-on collision in Punaluu.

Emergency Medical Services reported that a 38-year-old man, a 68-year-old woman, a 62-year-old man and a 76-year-old man were in serious condition after the crash.

Paramedics administered life-saving treatment to the four people before transporting them to a hospital shortly after the crash, EMS said.

It occurred in the area of 53-309 Kamehameha Highway at about 12:55 p.m. according to an EMS report.

