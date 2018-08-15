‘Diff’rent Strokes’ star Todd Bridges hit with restraining order after alleged crossbow threat

“Diff’rent Strokes” star Todd Bridges was slapped with a temporary restraining order by an ex-girlfriend who claims the actor threatened her with weapons ranging from a crossbow to a Taser.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

“Diff’rent Strokes” star Todd Bridges was slapped with a temporary restraining order by an ex-girlfriend who claims the actor threatened her with weapons ranging from a crossbow to a Taser.

Former girlfriend Tiffany Wolf was granted an order barring the former sitcom star from coming within 100 yards of her and her pets, as she feels he could potentially go after them in retaliation for her taking her claims to the police, according to The Blast.

Wolf reportedly said she met Bridges, 53, on a dating site, and that he whipped out a Taser on their second date and “zapped it several times” inches from her face.

The relationship continued, however, and on the first night Wolf stayed over his house, Bridges showed off a crossbow and bragged about beating up homeless people attempting to break into his house.

She claimed the actor and comedian later pointed that same crossbow at her, and once pulled a gun on a dog because “he thought someone was breaking in.”

Wolf — who dumped Bridges in May — also alleged he once claimed to have shot someone without ever knowing if the person lived or died.

After their split, Wolf say he repeatedly harassed her on Twitter, causing her to break out in shingles and forcing her to start taking anti-anxiety medication.

“I am in fear of my life because I know Todd is mentally unstable and has weapons including a crossbow he says he has so he can ‘sneak up on people’ and a small loaded gun,” she wrote in court documents obtained by The Blast.

Meanwhile, Bridges filed his own temporary restraining order last week against porn star ex-girlfriend Melissa Hill over fear that his former flame — who allegedly sent him 8,000 tweets — would attack him and poison his pets.