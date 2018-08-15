 Heat index expected to rise heading into weekend
Star-Advertiser staff
August 15, 2018
Updated August 15, 2018 1:52pm
Another hot day is forecast for Honolulu, but it’s only going to get hotter leading into the weekend, according to National Weather Service forecasts.

The heat index reached 96 degrees Fahrenheit today, but is expected to hit 98 degrees Thursday afternoon and 99 degrees Friday afternoon. The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature.

Light to moderate trades will prevail over the next few days, but moisture moving in from the east will increase humidity across the eastern half of the isle chain today, with even more humidity in store for the weekend.

Tropical Storm Lane, meanwhile, formed far out in the East Pacific today and is forecast to be a Category 3 hurricane with 120 mph winds about 1,000 miles southeast of Hawaii island when it enters the Central Pacific on Saturday.

