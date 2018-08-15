Man attempts to rob Zippy’s Waimalu Express

A man who attempted to rob at gunpoint the Zippy’s Waimalu Express this morning is still at large, the company said.

A spokesman for the restaurant chain said that the man, armed with a handgun, entered the restaurant at about 9:15 a.m. through a rear door, usually closed and locked.

The suspect, brandishing a handgun, demanded money, but employees did not show him any cash, and he left empty-handed, said marketing vice president Kevin Yim of FCH Enterprises, the parent company of Zippy’s.

The restaurant, at 98-048 Kamehameha Highway, closed for the rest of today for the well-being and support of its employees and as a precaution.

No one was injured in the robbery attempt.

The restaurant turned over all surveillance video to police. Yim said each Zippy’s location has cameras in the front and back of the restaurant.