Man, woman found shot to death in Kailua-Kona apartment are identified

Two people found dead in a Kailua-Kona apartment in August have been identified as Joy K. Mills-Ferren and Bradley A. Wood-Ferren.

Autopsy results indicated Mills-Ferren, 48, and Wood-Ferren, 56, each died from a single gunshot wound.

Police responded to an apartment complex on the 75-6000 block of Alii Drive on the morning of Aug. 3 and found the bodies of a male and female in a second-floor unit.

A firearm was recovered from the scene.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or Det. Dominic Uyetake at 808-326-4646 or e-mail dominic.uyetake@hawaiicounty.gov.