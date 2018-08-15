 Maui first responders revive sugar worker after electrocution
By Star-Advertiser staff
August 15, 2018
Updated August 15, 2018 1:33pm
A 61-year-old Hawaii Commercial & Sugar Co. worker was hospitalized after being electrocuted while fixing a power line in Paia.

Maui police responded to North Firebreak Road off of Haleakala Highway at about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday. When patrol officers arrived, they found the 61-year-old man unresponsive. An automated external defibrillator was used in attempt to revive him to no avail.

Police said medics and fire rescue personnel arrived and administered life-saving efforts. He was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition, but has since had improved to stable condition.

