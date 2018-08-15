 New Paul McCartney love song takes ‘raunchy’ approach
August 15, 2018 | 88° | Check Traffic

Top News

New Paul McCartney love song takes ‘raunchy’ approach

Associated Press
August 15, 2018
Updated August 15, 2018 12:47pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Sir Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., in 2017. McCartney released a new single today called “Fuh You,” where the key line contains a fudged version of a common obscenity. The 76-year-old former Beatle described it in a news release as “sort of a love song, but a raunchy love song.”

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> The man who co-wrote “I Want to Hold Your Hand” more than a half century ago is speaking more directly these days.

Sir Paul McCartney released a new single today called “Fuh You,” where the key line — “I want to fuh you” — contains a fudged version of a common obscenity.

The 76-year-old former Beatle described it in a news release as “sort of a love song, but a raunchy love song.”

The song has been made available on digital and streaming platforms, so radio airplay doesn’t appear to be an issue. The song will be included in his first album of all-new material since 2013, “Egypt Station,” which is due for release on September 7.

PREVIOUS STORY
No tsunami threat to Hawaii from strong quake off Alaska
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING