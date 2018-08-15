New tropical storm forms in Pacific

MIAMI >> New named storms have formed far out over the Pacific and Atlantic, though neither poses an immediate threat to land.

SHARE



















ADVERTISING

MIAMI >> New named storms have formed far out over the Pacific and Atlantic, though neither poses an immediate threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the Pacific’s Tropical Storm Lane is 1,235 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula and is heading west at 14 mph.

It had winds of 40 mph today and forecasters say it might grow into a major hurricane by Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic’s Subtropical Storm Ernesto had maximum sustained winds today near 40 mph with some additional strengthening is possible over the next day.

It’s centered about 695 miles southeast of Canada’s Cape Race, Newfoundland, and is moving north near 8 mph.