New tropical storm forms in Pacific

Associated Press
August 15, 2018
Updated August 15, 2018 9:20am

    The 5-day forecast track of Tropical Storm Lane, as of 5 a.m. today, in the Eastern Pacific.

    A composite satellite image taken at 7 a.m. today shows Tropical Storm Lane, lower right, in relation to Hawaii.

MIAMI >> New named storms have formed far out over the Pacific and Atlantic, though neither poses an immediate threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the Pacific’s Tropical Storm Lane is 1,235 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula and is heading west at 14 mph.

It had winds of 40 mph today and forecasters say it might grow into a major hurricane by Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic’s Subtropical Storm Ernesto had maximum sustained winds today near 40 mph with some additional strengthening is possible over the next day.

It’s centered about 695 miles southeast of Canada’s Cape Race, Newfoundland, and is moving north near 8 mph.

