A magnitude 6.6 earthquake off the Aleutian Islands in Alaska did not generate a Pacific-wide tsunami early this afternoon, officials said.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake off the Aleutian Islands in Alaska did not generate a Pacific-wide tsunami early this afternoon, officials said.

The quake, centered 67 miles west-southwest of Adak, Alaska, struck at 11:56 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center on Oahu said a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no threat to Hawaii.