Police initiated a first-degree robbery investigation in connection with an early morning robbery in Kalihi.

Police said an adult male suspect wielded an unspecified dangerous instrument at another man fronting Bank of Hawaii at 1617 Dillingham Boulevard at about 4:45 a.m.

The suspect took the victim’s personal property including cash and fled the area on foot and into a dark-colored truck.

There are no arrests at this time.