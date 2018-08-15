Corrections and clarification

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Developer SamKoo Hawaii is proposing that 310 of the units at its proposed Ala Moana condominium project be priced for those making between 80 and 140 percent of Oahu’s median income. A story on Page B1 Tuesday incorrectly reported that 310 units would be for those making 140 percent of median income.

>> Hawaii island artist Irmalia Johnson, who lost her property to lava, participated in the Mango Jam Festival on Oahu in June. In a story on Page D1 Sunday, the festival’s name, location and date were inaccurately reported.

CLARIFICATION

>> Photographer Tim De La Vega of Hanapepe took the photo of the Na Pali Coast that is featured in a new U.S. Postal Service stamp. A Page B6 story Tuesday omitted his name.