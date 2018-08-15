 Corrections and clarification
August 15, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Corrections| Hawaii News

Corrections and clarification

August 15, 2018
Updated August 15, 2018 12:05am
ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Developer SamKoo Hawaii is proposing that 310 of the units at its proposed Ala Moana condominium project be priced for those making between 80 and 140 percent of Oahu’s median income. A story on Page B1 Tuesday incorrectly reported that 310 units would be for those making 140 percent of median income.

>> Hawaii island artist Irmalia Johnson, who lost her property to lava, participated in the Mango Jam Festival on Oahu in June. In a story on Page D1 Sunday, the festival’s name, location and date were inaccurately reported.

CLARIFICATION

>> Photographer Tim De La Vega of Hanapepe took the photo of the Na Pali Coast that is featured in a new U.S. Postal Service stamp. A Page B6 story Tuesday omitted his name.

PREVIOUS STORY
Isle woman finds healing in waters of inclusion
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING