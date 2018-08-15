 Crash on Kauai causes fire and closes road
August 15, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Crash on Kauai causes fire and closes road

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 15, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 14, 2018 at 10:01 pm
A single-vehicle crash on Kuhio Highway in Hanamaulu resulted in a roadside fire that closed the highway in both directions for about half an hour Monday night, according to police on Kauai. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –