Attempted murder case opened after man drives truck into police SUV on Maui

Maui police arrested a 35-year-old man after he allegedly rammed into a police vehicle in Kula.

Patrol officers responded to a report of domestic abuse in the area of 50 Calasa Road at about 1 p.m. Wednesday. At some point, the suspect fled the area in a blue Toyota pickup truck.

As officers traveled southbound in Kula Highway in search of the suspect, police said the perpetrator approached the officers on the highway from the opposite direction, crossed the center line and rammed into a police sport utility vehicle in proximity to Lower Kula Road, also known as Skid Row.

The pickup truck then went up an embankment and crashed into a tractor-trailer truck that had pulled to the shoulder of the highway.

The police officer in the SUV was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center where he was treated and released for injuries sustained in the collision.

The suspect, who also sustained injuries in the crash, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and transported to the hospital.