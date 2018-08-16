 ‘Black-ish’ creator Kenya Barris sets exclusive Netflix deal
August 16, 2018 | 90° | Check Traffic

Top News

‘Black-ish’ creator Kenya Barris sets exclusive Netflix deal

Associated Press
August 16, 2018
Updated August 16, 2018 1:34pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Kenya Barris in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 2017. Netflix says it’s signed “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris to an exclusive production agreement. The multi-year deal announced today makes Barris the latest prominent TV showrunner to jump from broadcast and cable to the streaming platform.

ADVERTISING

LOS ANGELES >> Netflix says it’s signed “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris to an exclusive production agreement.

The multi-year deal announced today makes Barris the latest prominent TV creator to jump from broadcast and cable to the streaming platform.

Barris’ Peabody-winning “black-ish” aired on ABC, and he produced the spinoff “grown-ish” for the network’s Disney Co. sibling, Freeform.

He ended his ABC Studios contract early after ABC declined to air a “black-ish” episode that reportedly addressed issues including the NFL player protests.

Among other producers who have made Netflix deals: Shonda Rhimes, creator of ABC hits “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal,” and Ryan Murphy of FX series including “American Horror Story.”

In a statement, Barris joked that he’d decided to take a chance on Netflix despite it being what he called a “mom-and-pop shop.”

PREVIOUS STORY
Elon Musk proposes Los Angeles tunnel to Dodger Stadium
NEXT STORY
Police seek witnesses for recent Leeward Oahu brush fires
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING