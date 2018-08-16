Convicted felon arrested in Mililani after months on run

Honolulu police arrested a 36-year-old convicted felon who allegedly walked away from a residential treatment center while awaiting sentencing in connection with the 2015 armed robbery of a soccer mom at Kapiolani Park.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Honolulu police arrested a 36-year-old convicted felon who allegedly walked away from a residential treatment center while awaiting sentencing in connection with the 2015 armed robbery of a soccer mom at Kapiolani Park.

Police and deputy U.S. marshals arrested Phillip A. Osuna in Mililani at about 9:45 p.m Wednesday on a $250,000 bench warrant after he prematurely left Habilitat, a substance abuse treatment center in Kaneohe where he was ordered to complete the program under conditions of his supervised release.

Osuna was charged in September 2015 with first-degree robbery, kidnapping, fraudulent use of a credit card, second-degree identity theft, attempted second-degree theft, unauthorized possession of confidential personal information and credit card theft in connection with the robbery of a 46-year-old woman at the park.

On the afternoon of Sept. 21 while the victim was sitting in her vehicle as her daughter practiced, Osuna allegedly entered her car from the passenger’s side and wielded a handgun. Police said he demanded her belongings and forced her to drive him around the park. At some point, Osuna ordered her to stop and fled with her jewelry, purse and cellphone.

Police arrested him three days later near the Daniel K. International Airport.

According to court records, Circuit Judge Paul Wong — against the state’s objection — granted Osuna supervised release to Habilitat in March and ordered him to complete the program.

His sentence was set for June.

One month shy of his sentencing date, a $250,000 bench warrant was issued for Osuna’s arrest after he walked off the treatment facility on May 11.

Brooks Baehr, spokesman of the Honolulu prosecutor’s office, said they are relieved he is back in custody.

Osuna has a criminal record that include five felony convictions for robbery, promotion of a dangerous drug and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.

Of the 2015 robbery case, the state is seeking an extended term of life in prison with the possibility of parole for first-degree robbery, a 20-year prison term each for kidnapping and identify theft and a 10-year prison term each for fraudulent use of a credit card, attempted second-degree theft, unauthorized possession of personal information and credit card theft.