Firefighters airlift lost hikers from Kahana Valley trail

Honolulu firefighters responded Wednesday night to two lost hikers on the Puu Manamana Trail above Kahana Valley.

At 8:01 p.m., five units staffed with 13 personnel responded to the call, with the first arriving at 8:22 p.m. Two males in their 30s were lost and needed help exiting the trail.

Following an aerial search along the ridge, the hikers were located at 9:12 p.m., but rescue operations were suspended for the night after cloud cover moved in. The hikers, who reported no injuries, were instructed to shelter in place for the night.

Early this morning, rescue operations resumed and Air1 airlifted each hiker to the landing zone at Swanzy Beach Park. Both hikers were safely secured at 6:51 a.m. One male was a resident and the other a visitor.