Honokaa woman arrested in death of 3-year-old

Hawaii island police arrested Chasity Alcosiba, 44, of Honokaa on Wednesday morning in connection with the death of a 3-year-old.

She was arrested at her home at about 9:50 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The Police Department’s Area II Criminal Investigations Section initiated an investigation in July 2017 involving the child, who died at North Hawaii Community Hospital.

Police said autopsy results determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, and the manner of death was determined to be “non-accidental head trauma.”

Alcosiba was released from custody after the prosecutor’s office indicated she would not be charged at this time. The murder investigation is being routed to the prosecutor’s office for further action.