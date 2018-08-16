Kevin Hart adds second Oahu performance in November

Stand-up comedian and actor Kevin Hart has added a second show for his return to Hawaii in November.

Tickets for his second “Irresponsible Tour” show, set for 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Blaisdell Arena, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. Ticket prices are $59.50 to $150.50.

The Philadelphia native had a series of hit comedy specials, including “I’m a Grown Little Man” in 2009, “Seriously Funny” in 2010 and “Laugh at My Pain” in 2011. That was followed by several starring roles in major feature films, such “Ride Along” in 2014, “Get Hard” in 2015 and “Central Intelligence” in 2016.

He also starred in 2017’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which was filmed in Hawaii and co-starred Dwayne Johnson. He’s also known for bringing his comedy to sports events and rap music.