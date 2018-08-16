 Mormon critics ask IRS to investigate church over possible tax abuses in Hawaii
Associated Press
August 16, 2018
Updated August 16, 2018 3:25pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Gay-rights activist and Mormon critic Fred Karger stands outside the Federal Building in Honolulu today, holding a complaint his group filed against the Mormon church with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.

Mormon critics are asking the U.S. Internal Revenue Service to investigate allegations that the church uses a Hawaii cultural center to commit tax fraud.

Gay-rights activist and Mormon critic Fred Karger delivered a complaint to a Honolulu IRS office today asking for an investigation into possible tax abuses involving the Polynesian Cultural Center, Brigham Young University-Hawaii and a Hawaii land management company.

The complaint comes after Mormon critics aired television ads last year seeking information that could harm the church’s tax-exempt status.

A church spokesman declined to comment. An IRS spokeswoman says the agency doesn’t comment on taxpayer cases and doesn’t confirm whether there’s an investigation.

Karger says it’s unlikely the tax-exempt status will be revoked, but he hopes the attention forces changes. He’s also seeking investigations from other government agencies.

The Utah-based church has 16 million members worldwide, including 74,000 in Hawaii.

