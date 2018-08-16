 Commercial aquarium trade violates Native Hawaiian rights
August 16, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Commercial aquarium trade violates Native Hawaiian rights

By Kaimi Kaupiko, Mike Nakachi and Kealoha Pisciotta
Posted on August 16, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 15, 2018 at 7:04 pm
Make no mistake, the excessive taking of our reef wildlife and ohana by the North American pet trade, for pure profit and exploitation, is a campaign issue. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –