Corrections

>> The name of the local investment firm formerly known as Magoon Brothers Ltd. is The Malulani Group. The company was misidentified in a story on Page B1 Wednesday about the dispute over access to a private block-long stretch of Kahuna Lane next to Kokua Market in Moiliili.