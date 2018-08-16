 Corrections
August 16, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Corrections| Hawaii News

Corrections

August 16, 2018
Updated August 16, 2018 12:05am
ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The name of the local investment firm formerly known as Magoon Brothers Ltd. is The Malulani Group. The company was misidentified in a story on Page B1 Wednesday about the dispute over access to a private block-long stretch of Kahuna Lane next to Kokua Market in Moiliili.

PREVIOUS STORY
Big Island gets OK for cannabis center
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING