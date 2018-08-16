 Seven-Eleven aborts plan to serve draft beer after viral reaction overwhelms
August 16, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

News

Seven-Eleven aborts plan to serve draft beer after viral reaction overwhelms

By Cory Baird Japan Times
August 16, 2018
Updated August 16, 2018 12:05am
ADVERTISING

Tokyo >> Seven-Eleven Japan Co. appeared ready to up the ante in convenience-store offerings after news went viral it planned to sell draft beer at some stores in Tokyo and its suburbs.

Social media picked up on the pilot project when beer taps were installed for the test.

Even before the first drop was poured, the plan had to be put on hold “due to projected demand exceeding prior expectation for the product,” said Katsuhiko Shimizu, a spokesman for Seven & I Holdings Co., the chain’s parent.

“There was a possibility that the shops selling the beer would experience overwhelming demand from customers,” Shimizu said. The spokesman said the taps will stay dry until further notice.

The beer was to cost 90 cents for a small and $1.71 for a large, with 7-Eleven selling customers cups and allowing them to do their own pours.

PREVIOUS STORY
Kawagoe: From Edo standout to tourist draw
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING