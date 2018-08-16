Seven-Eleven aborts plan to serve draft beer after viral reaction overwhelms

Tokyo >> Seven-Eleven Japan Co. appeared ready to up the ante in convenience-store offerings after news went viral it planned to sell draft beer at some stores in Tokyo and its suburbs.

Social media picked up on the pilot project when beer taps were installed for the test.

Even before the first drop was poured, the plan had to be put on hold “due to projected demand exceeding prior expectation for the product,” said Katsuhiko Shimizu, a spokesman for Seven & I Holdings Co., the chain’s parent.

“There was a possibility that the shops selling the beer would experience overwhelming demand from customers,” Shimizu said. The spokesman said the taps will stay dry until further notice.

The beer was to cost 90 cents for a small and $1.71 for a large, with 7-Eleven selling customers cups and allowing them to do their own pours.