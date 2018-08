CALENDAR Today VOLLEYBALL High school girls: Hawaii Volleyball Invitational, time TBA, at Kamehameha. FRIDAY FOOTBALL OIA-ILH Open Division: Punahou at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.; Kahuku at Waianae, 7:30 p.m. OIA-ILH Division I: ‘Iolani at Kailua, 7:30 Read More

CALENDAR

Today

VOLLEYBALL

High school girls: Hawaii Volleyball Invitational, time TBA, at Kamehameha.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

OIA-ILH Open Division: Punahou at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.; Kahuku at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I: ‘Iolani at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.; Aiea at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.; Waipahu at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II: St. Francis at Waialua, 6 p.m.; Kaiser at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.; Kaimuki at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

MIL: Lahainaluna vs. Baldwin, at War Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College women, Rainbow Wahine Soccer Kickoff: Loyola Marymount vs. Bowling Green, 4:30 p.m.; Texas A&M vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Scrimmage–Hawaii Green/White scrimmage, 3 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center. Also, Exhibition–Menlo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m., at St. Andrew’s Gym.

High school girls: Hawaii Volleyball Invitational, time TBA, at Kamehameha.

VOLLEYBALL

2018 Preseason PacWest Coaches Poll

(First Place Votes)

1. Azusa Pacific — 140 (9)

2. Biola — 125 (1)

3. Concordia — 112 (1)

4. Chaminade — 103

5. Point Loma — 96

6. Hawai’i Hilo — 78 (1)

7. Fresno Pacific — 70

8. Dominican — 59

9. Notre Dame de Namur — 57

10. Hawai’i Pacific — 54

11. Academy of Art — 27

12. Holy Names — 15