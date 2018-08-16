 Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig suspended 2 games, fined
Associated Press
August 16, 2018
Updated August 16, 2018 12:01pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley, left, reacts to being shoved by Los Angeles Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig, right, as they argue while home plate umpire Eric Cooper, second from left, gets between them and Max Muncy runs in during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday in Los Angeles.

NEW YORK >> Los Angeles outfielder Yasiel Puig has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed fine for fighting and inciting a bench-clearing incident against San Francisco.

Major League Baseball announced the sanctions today, two days after the Cuban player took a swing at Giants catch Nick Hundley in the seventh inning of the Dodgers’ 2-1 home loss. Hundley also was fined.

Barring an appeal, Puig is scheduled to begin the suspension Friday at Seattle.

The fracas started when Puig swatted his bat in frustration after fouling off a pitch from Tony Watson, and Hundley said something to the slugger while still in his crouch. Puig turned around and walked toward Hundley, the catcher stood up, and they argued face to face before Puig shoved Hundley twice.

That brought players out of the benches and bullpens. Puig and Hundley were momentarily separated, but Puig ducked around teammates, coaches and manager Dave Roberts before reaching back to hit Hundley. He smacked Hundley with an open hand across the front of his catcher’s mask. Dodgers coach George Lombard was trying to push Hundley away when Puig took his swing. Lombard and Hundley briefly ended up on the grass. After the players were separated for good, the umpires ejected Puig and Hundley.

Puig also got into a skirmish with Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner in 2014.

Comments (0)
